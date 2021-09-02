Azerbaijan appoints new director of Anti-AIDS Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

Famil Mammadov has been appointed director of the Azerbaijan Anti-AIDS Center, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health told Trend on Sept. 2.

The corresponding order was signed by First Deputy Minister, Acting Minister of Health Teymur Musayev.

Earlier, Esmira Almammadova, who was dismissed upon her own will, performed the duties of the director of the center.