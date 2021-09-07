Azerbaijani minister discloses share of COVID-19 cases among teachers, schoolchildren (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Schoolchildren and teachers in Azerbaijan account for up to 10 percent of those infected with coronavirus, Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said at a briefing, Trend reports on Sept. 7.

According to Amrullayev, given the average number of people infected with coronavirus per day, the number of infected schoolchildren and teachers is up to 300 people.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on March 2, 2020, adopted a resolution on the suspension of the educational process and the postponement of all measures in this regard to prevent cases of COVID-19 infection, intensify preventive, disinfection, and other preventive measures in all educational institutions in the territory of the country.

Later, taking into account the epidemiological situation, the classes were organized both online and in person.