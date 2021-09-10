Azerbaijani carpets to be on display at int'l exhibition in Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.10

Trend:

For the first time, Azerbaijani carpet producer, Azerkhalcha OJSC, will take part in the international exhibition of home textiles ‘Heimtextil’ in Moscow, which will be held on September 14-16, Spokesperson for Azerkhalcha Khatuna Abdullayeva told Trend.

“Along with classical Azerbaijani carpets, hand-woven carpets, woven in the ‘Art Nouveau’ style, will be on display at the exhibition,” the spokesperson said.

"With the help of the QR code on each of the carpets, it will be possible to get more detailed information about each one," she added.