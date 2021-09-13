Azerbaijan appoints acting head for Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13
Trend:
Acting Head for the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TABIB) has been appointed, Trend reports.
Vugar Gurbanov was appointed to this position.
The corresponding decree was signed by the Chairman of the Board of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI) of Azerbaijan Zaur Aliyev.
Before the last appointment, Gurbanov headed a department in the MHI State Agency.
Recently, Chairman of the Board of TABIB, Ramin Bayramli, has resigned.
