Azerbaijan confirms 2,064 new COVID-19 cases, 3,831 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 18:50

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,064 new COVID-19 cases, 3,831 patients have recovered, and 28 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept. 15 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 465,390 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 420,025 of them have recovered, and 6,195 people have died, the number of active patients is 39,170.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,972 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,690,082 tests have been conducted so far.

---