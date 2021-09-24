Azerbaijan lifts coronavirus-related restrictions, several work spheres to resume activity (UPDATE 3)

Details added, first version posted 18:07

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

Several work spheres in Azerbaijan, which were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume activity on Oct. 1, Trend reports with reference to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The decision was made taking into account the increase in the number of vaccinated citizens in the country, as well as the steady decrease in the number of infected citizens.

According to the decision, from October 1, 2021, the activities of the following areas of activity and services will resume:

- recreation and entertainment centers (including nightclubs), children's entertainment centers;

- cultural objects, with the condition of filling no more than 50 percent of the total capacity (including concert halls), cinemas, theaters;

- children's and other entertainment centers at large shopping centers, including cinemas with the condition of filling no more than 50 percent of the total capacity.

The facilities of allowed activities can operate until 00:00, and the services provided in the closed premises of these facilities can be used by people over 18 years old, only with COVID-19 passport or certificates of contraindications to vaccination or immunity certificates.

At least 80 percent of employees in these areas of activity must have COVID-19 passports or appropriate certificates.

When carrying out regular passenger transportation by rail and road (with the exception of taxi services) between cities and districts, except for Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron district, people over the age of 18 will require a certificate of vaccination with the first dose from the October 1, and a certificate of vaccination with the second dose or a certificate of immunity from COVID-19 from November 1.