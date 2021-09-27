Azerbaijani people paying tribute to memory of martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

As a sign of deep respect for the memory of martyrs - soldiers and officers who gave their lives for their homeland during the 44-day war, Azerbaijan is celebrating Remembrance Day on September 27, Trend reports.

On this day, the Azerbaijani public visits the graves of martyrs in the second Alley of Honorary Burial in Baku offers prayers for their souls.

As a sign of deep respect for the memory of martyrs - soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan and sacrificing their lives for their Motherland, who raised the Azerbaijani flag in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia occupation, by order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev issued an order dated December 2, 2020, a decision was made to annually celebrate September 27 as Remembrance Day.