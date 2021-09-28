Iraqi Oil Minister visits Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov has met with a delegation headed by Minister of Oil of the Republic of Iraq Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail.

The guests first visited the BHOS campus. Elmar Gasimov informed them in detail about the modern learning conditions and research environment created at the university.

Then, at the meeting, held with the participation of delegations from both sides, BHOS Rector spoke about the importance of effective bilateral cooperation. He noted that the student exchange with the universities of Iraq could be very useful. The rector stressed that BHOS students undergo practical training in multinational, international oil and gas companies, including SOCAR enterprises.

"This will allow them to become world class English-speaking specialists. Highly qualified local and foreign specialists and teachers were recruited to organize training at the university in accordance with modern requirements. We need to make more efforts to implement the motto of President Ilham Aliyev “We must turn oil capital into human capital!” Elmar Gasimov added.

Minister of Oil of the Republic of Iraq Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail expressed their interest in cooperation with Baku Higher Oil School. He stressed the importance of expanding ties in education between the two countries. The Minister noted that he would give relevant orders to establish bilateral cooperation with Baku Higher Oil School.

At the meeting, held in an atmosphere of mutual exchange of views, it was decided to train Iraqi students at Baku Higher Oil School and to organize trainings for Iraqi specialists.

At the end of the meeting, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov presented Minister of Oil of the Republic of Iraq Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail with a "Guest of Honor" plaque.