Azerbaijan confirms 1,013 more COVID-19 cases, 1,244 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 1,244 patients have recovered, and 14 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 489,226 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 469,665 of them have recovered, and 6,625 people have died. Currently, 12 936 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,853 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,923,009 tests have been conducted so far.