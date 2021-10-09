Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

Trend:

Some 39,890 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct. 9, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 13,816 citizens, and the second one to 26,074 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,962,945 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,877,452 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,085,493 people - the second dose.