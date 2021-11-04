Azerbaijan confirms 2,706 more COVID-19 cases, 1,937 recoveries UPDATE

Details added, first version posted 15:40

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,706 new COVID-19 cases, 1,937 patients have recovered, and 29 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 539,710 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 501,508 of them have recovered, and 7,182 people have died. Currently, 31,020 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,650 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,243,038 tests have been conducted so far.