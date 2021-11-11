Essay completion results on Victory Day announced (PHOTO)

The results of International Essay Competition “Revival of Karabakh”, initiated by the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, (ICYF-ERC) were announced. According to the essay competition, held on the occasion of 8 November, the Victory Day of Azerbaijan in II Karabakh war, about 40 young people from more than 10 member-countries of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), submitted their essays to the jury of experts on the following topics 1. We are Back! 2. 44 Days Struggle for Justice 3. Shusha: a pearl of Islamic civilization.

According to the jury of experts’ evaluation, the winners were announced followingly. 1st place Rwan El-Hariri (Sudan), 2nd place Iffa Firdous (Muslim community of India) and 3rd place was won by Ilaha Balakishiyeva (Azerbaijan). Also, three participants received special prizes.

The main goal of the project is to disseminate the truth about the victory of Azerbaijan in 44-day Patriotic war as well as belonging of Karabakh lands to Azerbaijan in the world.

It should be noted that, ICYF-ERC has been co-organizers of different contests in the sphere of culture and arts, and it plans to hold such projects in future.