“Karabakh – Winter Wonderland”: NARGIS Publishing House Opens a New Exhibition (PHOTO)

The gingerbread exhibition branded "Karabakh – Winter Wonderland" has opened on 15 November at Port Baku Mall shopping center.

Year after year, NARGIS Publishing House has organized large-scale exhibitions both within and outside Azerbaijan, putting different issues of public interest into focus. Conceived by NARGIS's Editor-in-Chief Ulviyya Mahmudova, a gingerbread city was first put on display on 5 December 2019 at Port Baku Mall shopping center. The last year's exhibition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now NARGIS has come back with the new gingerbread installation.

"Karabakh – Winter Wonderland" marks the anniversary of the great victory the heroic Azerbaijani Army, led by the President of Azerbaijan Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, gained in the 44-day Patriotic War. The project strives to present the abundant culture of the Karabakh region to dwellers and guests of Baku, as well as bring the spirit of the upcoming New Year to children and adults alike. It has been inspired and led by Ulviyya Mahmudova.

"Karabakh – Winter Wonderland" installation has been created in the shape of kharibulbul, a flower that symbolizes Azerbaijan’s brilliant victory in the Patriotic War. Renowned Azerbaijani architects and talented pastry chefs have erected the miniature monuments of Azerbaijani culture, from the Shusha fortress walls through to the Aghdam mosque, as well as the new constructions in Karabakh such as Fuzuli Airport, and Baku's landmarks. The display is provided with QR-codes, which you may scan to get an overview of the monuments’ history and cultural significance. The information is provided in three languages on NARGIS's webpage.

It took the chefs 80 kg of flour, 15 kg of oil, 330 eggs, 20 kg of chocolate, 200 kg of marzipan, 250 kg of icing, 15 kg of honey, 3 kg of ginger powder, and a lot of candies to complete the installation. Over 40 marzipan figurines were made by hand; 30 gingerbread houses were installed, as well as over 100 gingerbread trees and 5 large Xmas trees. Over a hundred gingerbread men roam the streets, covered by sugar dust; they dance Yalli on a miniature Jidir Duzu, weave priceless Karabakh carpets, and play national musical instruments. You can photograph them freely and share the pictures across social media with the hashtag #nargisgingerbreadcity.

NARGIS team expresses its profound gratitude to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, "Azerenerji" OJSC, "Azersu" OJSC, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" OJSC, the Baku Transport Agency, "SMTS" LLC, Port Baku Mall and JW Marriott Absheron Baku; without them, we'd have never seen this ambitious enterprise come true.

The exhibition will be open through 13 January 2022. Entrance is free.