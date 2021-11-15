All responsibility for current tension lies directly with military-political leadership of Armenia – MFA (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 16:54 UPDATE

All responsibility for the current tension lies directly with the military-political leadership of Armenia, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, commenting on the statements of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at the meeting of the Security Council of Armenia, Trend reports on Nov.15.

According to Abdullayeva, Azerbaijan is taking appropriate measures in response to the provocations recently committed by Armenia.

“Last week, on November 9, about 60 personnel of the Armenian armed forces concentrated on the road leading to the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Garagol in the Lachin district. On November 13, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Kalbajar district. On November 14, Azerbaijan has taken the corresponding measures in response to the preparation of the Armenian armed forces for the next provocation in the direction of the Lachin district,” Abdullayeva noted.

“We emphasize that the Azerbaijani servicemen perform their official duties in the sovereign territories of our country. We also remind that the main responsibility for the current tension lies directly with the military-political leadership of Armenia,” Abdullayeva said.