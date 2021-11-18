Azerbaijan holds opening ceremony of 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

An opening ceremony of the 35th Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships was held on Nov. 18 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

During the ceremony, a parade of flags of the countries participating in the World Championship took place, and the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

Besides, oaths were made on behalf of the judges, gymnasts and coaches. The oaths once again reminded of the observance of the principles of healthy competition, fair judging and fairness in sports. On behalf of the gymnasts, the oath was made by Mikhail Malkin, an Azerbaijani participant in the championship (tumbling).

Further, dance and gymnastic performance were demonstrated, in which national musical motives were used.

The World Championships will last four days (November 18-21).

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries will take part in the competition. Azerbaijani athletes will perform in the second day of the competition.

The athletes will perform in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline program at the championship. The winners of the team competition will also be named.

Fifteen sets of awards will be played at the World Championship in Baku.