Azerbaijan significantly improves digital infrastructure for disability assessment - state agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:

The functionality of digital infrastructure for disability assessment has been significantly expanded in Azerbaijan, the chairman of the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Anar Bayramov said at a press conference on the work carried out in the field of disability assessment and rehabilitation, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov the "Disability" subsystem has been significantly improved in recent months, more than 20 innovations and changes have been introduced.

"A new "Military medical examination and medical clearance" subsystem has also been introduced. All this has provided even greater transparency and efficiency of medical and social examination, and expanded the possibilities for objective and prompt consideration of appeals," he said.

Speaking about the appointment of disability to persons with amputated limbs, Bayramov noted that they are assigned lifelong disability, and they do not undergo repeated examinations.