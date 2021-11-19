Finals among teams start at 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The finals among the teams have started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku within the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships, Trend reports.

The winners and prize-winners among the teams in tumbling, double mini program and individual trampoline among men and women will be named today.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling).

Totally, there are 15 sets of awards at the World Championships in Baku.