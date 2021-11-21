Azerbaijani gymnast performs in final at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin has performed in the tumbling final at the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 21.

Malkin scored 76.300 (the sum of points for two attempts - 38.300 points and 38.000 points).

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.