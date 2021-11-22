Azerbaijan eyes introducing online system in all of courts in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The online court system is currently used in 77, or two-thirds of the courts functioning in Azerbaijan and it’s expected to be introduced in all courts of the country in 2022, Fikrat Mammadov, chairman of the Judicial-Legal Council of Azerbaijan, state counselor of justice of the 1st class, said, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, the amendments made to the legislation, especially, those that took effect last month, created conditions for improving judicial activities, including eliminating red tape, prompt and timely consideration of cases.

"Moreover, these amendments have further expanded the use of the Online Court information system by courts. The creation of opportunities for carrying out legal proceedings through a video conferencing system, as an additional guarantee of transparency, is of particular importance amid the COVID-19 pandemic," he noted.

The counselor added that in connection with the differential determination of rates of court fees, a calculator has been prepared and posted on a single portal of courts, web-resources of the Justice Ministry and the Supreme Court, as well as a special methodological manual that enables to accurately and automatically calculate the fees.

"In order to achieve transparency in judicial activity, an online publication of all court decisions is provided, while they are announced by a special program to preserve the personal privacy. The creation of an online search engine for these decisions increases everyone's awareness of the judicial practice and plays an important role in identifying systemic errors," he further said.

"At the same time, as an additional guarantee of transparency, the distribution of cases between judges is carried out via the online system. It’s also constantly monitored," concluded Mammadov.