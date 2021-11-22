Employee of "Azerishig" hits mine in liberated territories
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.22
Trend:
An employee of "Azerishig" OJSC was hit by a mine in the Lachin region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The incident took place in the village of Gulyabird.
Resident of Bilasuvar district Abilov Mahir was blown up by an anti-personnel mine while on duty.
The victim's right leg was amputated.
The fact is under investigation.
