Employee of "Azerishig" hits mine in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.22

An employee of "Azerishig" OJSC was hit by a mine in the Lachin region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The incident took place in the village of Gulyabird.

Resident of Bilasuvar district Abilov Mahir was blown up by an anti-personnel mine while on duty.

The victim's right leg was amputated.

The fact is under investigation.