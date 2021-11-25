Baku holds award ceremony of winners of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The winners of the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions were disclosed in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 25.

US gymnast Alexandra Mytnik scoring 53.090 ranked first in the individual trampoline among women in the 13- 14 age category, Russian gymnast Sofiia Aliaeva (51.645 points) ranked second while another US gymnast Ava Dehanes (51.090 points) ranked third.

Azerbaijani gymnast Magsud Mahsudov scoring 56.200 won a gold medal in the individual trampoline among men in the 13- 14 age category, Russian gymnast Vitalii Chiviaga (54.630 points) ranked second while another Russian gymnast Lev Busarev (54.345 points) ranked third.

Russian gymnast Arina Kaliandra scoring 34.100 ranked first in tumbling among women in the 15-16 age group, UK’s gymnast Naana Oppon ranked second scoring 34.000 while another UK’s gymnast Comfort Yeates ranked third scoring 33.300 points.

Russian gymnast Dmitrii Shatalov (36.500 points) ranked first in tumbling among men in the 15-16 age group, Danish gymnast Frederik Skaaning (35.000 points) ranked second while UK’s gymnast Fred Teague (34.100 points) ranked third.

Russian gymnast Alena Kalashnikova scoring 67.800 won a gold medal in double mini-trampoline among women in the 17-21 age group, Spanish gymnast Erica Sanz (65.900 points) ranked second while Russian gymnast Veronika Tugarina (65.900 points) ranked third.

Russian gymnasts won gold, silver and bronze medals in the double mini-trampoline among men in the 17-21 age category.

Such Russian gymnasts as Egor Glushenko won a gold medal, Ivan Akimtsev - silver, Anton Litvin - bronze.

Leila Aliyeva and Hanna Muzyka (Belarus, 45.750) ranked first in synchronized trampoline among men and women in the 11-12 age group, Elizaveta Nikolaeva and Daria Morozova (Russia, 45.560 points) ranked second, Greta Sophie Steinbrenner and Alexandra Melnichuk (Germany, 45.390 points) ranked third.

Iurii Shakula and Andrei Batrakov (Russia, 46.380) ranked first in synchronized trampoline among men and women in the 11-12 age group, Yelizar Hutsau and Daniil Kirushkin (Belarus, 46.370 points) ranked second, Bazhen Silin and Artsiom Lukhtanau (Belarus, 46.080 points) ranked third.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

Azerbaijan is being represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline - Seljan Magsudova (age category 17 -21), Magsud Magsudov, (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehti Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzoyev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizade (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Alexey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.