Azerbaijan confirms 1,997 more COVID-19 cases, 2,319 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,997 new COVID-19 cases, 2,319 patients have recovered, and 31 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 582,504 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 547,354 of them have recovered, and 7,767 people have died. Currently, 27,383 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,210 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,497,719 tests have been conducted so far.
