Azerbaijan confirms 1,772 more COVID-19 cases, 2,103 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Azerbaijan has detected 1,772 new COVID-19 cases, 2,103 patients have recovered, and 21 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 591,885 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 558,819 of them have recovered, and 7,905 people have died. Currently, 25,161 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,341 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,565,190 tests have been conducted so far.