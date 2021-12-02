ICESCO regional office to open in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:17)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

A regional office of Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) will open in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov told reporters on the sidelines of Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021 held at ADA University in Baku on Dec. 2, Trend reports.

Karimov added that the issue of opening a regional office is at the final stage.

"The draft contract in connection with the opening of the regional office has been sent to ICESCO,” the minister said. “After the approval, a signing ceremony will be held."