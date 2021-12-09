School to be restored after residents return to Aghali village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan – minister (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

After residents return to Aghali village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, the school will be restored, Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said, Trend reports.

Amrullayev stressed that in this regard, the work is being carried out jointly with the corresponding structures.

The minister added that it is planned to conduct hybrid or online lessons for several weeks when residents return to the village.

“Online lessons will be held even if there are two, three, or five schoolchildren in the village during that period,” Amrullayev said. “There will be a full-scale educational process after the construction of the school building, the creation of the entire infrastructure.”