Qarabag's potential last-16 Conference League opponents revealed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10
Trend:
Potential rivals of the Azerbaijani football club Qarabag in the 1/16 finals of the UEFA Conferences League revealed, Trend reports.
In the match for reaching the 1/8 finals, Qarabag will play against one of the teams that took the third place in their group in the Europa League.
These are Sparta (Prague, Czech Republic), PSV (Netherlands), Leicester (England), Fenerbahce (Turkey), Marseille (France), Midtjylland (Denmark), Celtic (Scotland) , Rapid (Austria).
Qarabag FC within the group stage of the UEFA Conferences League took the second place in its group and reached the 1/16 finals.
