Railway may be built to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and then in direction of Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

Trend:

A railway is planned to be built to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district and then in the direction of Khankendi, chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov told journalists, Trend reports.

The chairman added that the design work is also underway in the direction of Shusha city.

“It is unknown when the construction work will begin,” Gurbanov said. “As soon as the decision is made, the work will begin.”