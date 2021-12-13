Azerbaijan’s Qarabag FK to play French Olympique Marseille in UEFA Europa Conference League
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13
Trend:
The UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw was held in the Swiss city of Nyon on Dec. 13, Trend reports.
At this stage, the rival of Azerbaijan’s Qarabag football club is the French Olympique Marseille football club.
The first playoff match will be held on February 17, the return match on February 24.
At this stage, the runners-up in the group will compete with the football clubs ranking third in the Europa League group stage.
