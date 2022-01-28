Azerbaijan to increase number of bus routes to Karabakh (Exclusive)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28
By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:
The list of passenger traffic routes to Azerbaijan's liberated territories will be gradually expanded in accordance with emerging demand, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.
The ministry noted that regular passenger buses to liberated Karabakh have been launched in Azerbaijan since January 24, 2022.
Those wishing to visit the liberated lands of Azerbaijan can purchase tickets on the yolumuzqarabaga.az website.
“Passenger buses are equipped with a GPS navigation system for the ministry to control their technical parameters and security system,” the ministry stated.
