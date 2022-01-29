Azerbaijan holds award ceremony of winners of Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Trampoline and Tumbling (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The ceremony of awarding the winners and medalists of the 6th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Trampoline, as well as the 18th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Tumbling was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Ayla Mammadova took first place in trampoline jumping in the "kids" age category among girls with a score of 34.150 points, and Nigar Huseynova took second place with 33.150 points. These athletes represented the sports club "Ojag".

In the "children" age category in tumbling among boys, the leading position was taken by Sanan Rzazade (39.500 points). Khazar Ismailov took the second step of the podium with a score of 38.900 points, and Ihsan Mehraliyev took third place with 38.100 points. Athletes are in favor of the Baku Gymnastics School.

Aylin Sharifzade performed in acrobatic jumps in the "children" age category among girls with a score of 38,000 points. She is a pupil of the Baku Gymnastics School.

Another representative of the Baku Gymnastics School Ilham Masimov performed in tumbling in the pre-junior age category and got 38.600 points.

Totally, in the championship and competition, 34 athletes are participating in trampoline jumping and 20 gymnasts – in tumbling.

At the trampoline tournament in the individual program, athletes perform in the age categories "kids" (born in 2015), "children" (2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (2010-2011), "juniors" (2006-2009) and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

In tumbling competitions, athletes compete in the following age categories: "children" (2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (2010-2011), "juniors" (2006-2009) and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

With these competitions, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has opened the season of local tournaments after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The events are being held upon special permission of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, and in accordance with the rules of quarantine regime, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, as well as without spectators.