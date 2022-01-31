Azerbaijan Railways talks compliance with quarantine rules on Absheron ring railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

Passenger transportation on Azerbaijan's Absheron ring railway is carried out in accordance with the quarantine rules, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend.

The CJSC noted that regular disinfection is conducted on the Baku railway station area and at the stations. Passengers must wear medical masks on trains and at all railway stations. Employees of the Police Department under the Main Police Department on transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs monitor compliance with the rules of the quarantine regime.

In addition, measures to combat coronavirus are being organized jointly with employees of the State Customs Committee (SCC) at all border checkpoints, including Astara and Yalama stations.