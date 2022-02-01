AZAL to start operating flights from Baku to Saint Petersburg

Azerbaijan Airlines resumes flights between Baku and St. Petersburg in March.

Thus, from March 17, the air carrier will operate flights en route Baku-St. Petersburg-Baku twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays.

Flight tickets for these and other flights performed by AZAL can be booked on the official website of the Airline (www.azal.az), as well as at the air carrier's accredited agencies.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Before flying, all passengers planning to travel to Russia are recommended to familiarize themselves with the rules and restrictions being in force in that country. The relevant information is published on the Airline's website at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-russia.

Information on the rules for entering Azerbaijan can be found at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan. When departing from St. Petersburg to Baku, passengers should be tested for COVID-19.

It is recommended to have a QR code embedded on the certificate confirming its authenticity. This will help to speed up the formalities at the airport. Passengers travelling on this route should ensure that their COVID-19 test results are valid for 72 hours prior to flight departure.