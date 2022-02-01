Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

Society 1 February 2022 19:19 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Trend:

Some 38,362 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on February 1, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,308 citizens, the second one - 1,420 citizens and the booster dose – 33,634.

Totally, up until now, 12,039,129 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,233,696 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,743,594 people - the second dose while 2,061,839 people – the booster dose.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Turkey's oil exports to Georgia skyrocket
Turkey's oil exports to Georgia skyrocket
Electricity generation of TPPs in Hormozgan Province growing
Electricity generation of TPPs in Hormozgan Province growing
Turkmenistan unveils volume of electricity generated by Derweze PP
Turkmenistan unveils volume of electricity generated by Derweze PP
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 19:19
Azerbaijan confirms 5,223 more COVID-19 cases, 2,319 recoveries Society 19:11
Turkish, Azerbaijani MoDs discuss prospects for dev't of military co-op (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 19:05
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Sharkiy Khatar field Uzbekistan 18:43
Turkey's oil exports to Georgia skyrocket Georgia 18:38
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds regular foreign currency auction Finance 18:37
Azerbaijan considers adding concepts related to bike lanes to legislation Society 18:37
Georgia boosts car re-export to Kazakhstan Georgia 18:36
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 18:36
Turkmen spinning factory releases annual production data Business 18:35
Iran sees decline in coal concentrate production Business 18:05
Azerbaijan to open another ASAN Service Center in Baku Society 17:51
India to build new airports in five states - Civil Aviation Other News 17:41
Electricity generation of TPPs in Hormozgan Province growing Oil&Gas 17:41
World Bank shares outlook on Georgia’s National Bank's activities Georgia 17:36
USAID supporting handicraft enterprises and individual craftswomen in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17:34
Exxon post best results in seven years on oil prices Europe 17:29
UPS delivers rosy outlook for 2022 after record earnings, shares soar US 17:27
Tesla to recall nearly 54,000 vehicles that may disobey stop signs US 17:23
Turkmenistan unveils volume of electricity generated by Derweze PP Oil&Gas 17:22
Turkish president receives Azerbaijani defense minister Politics 17:18
Omicron strain test has no clinical relevance for COVID-19 treatment - Azerbaijani agency Society 17:18
Azerbaijan's monetary base grows over year Finance 17:16
Central Bank of Azerbaijan shares data on foreign exchange reserves Economy 17:10
Resilience of India's exports to drive growth revival in 2022-23 Other News 16:54
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange puts urea up for bidding Business 16:43
Azerbaijan may change procedure of material and technical support of Armed Forces Society 16:41
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev awards Zarifa Salakhova with 'Sharaf' order Politics 16:37
European commissioner for energy to visit Azerbaijan to discuss gas supplies Oil&Gas 16:36
New industrial enterprises to be put into operation in Iran's Hormozgan Province Business 16:13
Azerbaijani MoD delegation visits Ataturk Mausoleum in Ankara (PHOTO) Politics 16:12
Azerbaijan makes report on mine clearance in liberated lands for Jan. 2022 Society 16:07
Azerbaijan discloses vehicle traffic data via Gubadli customs post for January 2022 Economy 16:06
Japanese agency to improve medical service at clinic in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16:01
New IsDBI book details practical ways of curtailing risk in Islamic finance Arab World 16:00
24 stations and tunnels of Baku Metro now covered with Azercell’s network Society 15:52
AZAL to start operating flights from Baku to Saint Petersburg Society 15:50
Volume of essential goods imported to Iran via ports increases Transport 15:48
Azerbaijan unveils manufacturing work of industrial zones Economy 15:35
Galt & Taggart shares forecast on monetary policy rate in Georgia Georgia 15:32
Turkmenhimiya opens tender to buy vehicles Tenders 15:28
Iran records surge in its pharmaceutical trade turnover Business 15:18
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 1 Society 15:16
Turkmenistan determines size of land plots for agricultural crops for 2022 Business 15:10
Religious organizations in Azerbaijan to take donations via bank cards, payment systems Society 14:59
Georgia cancels COVID-19 passports due to ineffectiveness Georgia 14:53
Azerbaijan extends suspension on inspections in field of entrepreneurship for another year Economy 14:46
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company, ADY Container sign new co-op agreement Transport 14:27
Azerbaijan begins to confer "Veteran of War" title and assign presidential pension Society 14:25
SOCAR’s STAR Refinery increases oil imports Oil&Gas 13:47
Azerbaijan shares number of citizens repatriated from Iraq and Syria Society 13:43
Volume of Azerbaijani gas exports to Turkey disclosed Oil&Gas 13:42
Azerbaijan may adopt law on social networks Society 13:39
Pakistan urges Turkmenistan for early completion of TAPI project Oil&Gas 13:35
Azerbaijan creates new composition of disciplinary commission of parliament Politics 13:29
Azerbaijani MPs propose to adopt Social Security Code Politics 13:28
Cargo transportation via Iran’s Tabriz International Airport soars Transport 13:23
S&P revises outlook for Georgia’s GGU Georgia 13:20
Azerbaijan discloses road freight traffic via Single Window system Transport 13:16
Azerbaijan's export value grows in 2021 Economy 13:10
Spending of foreigners using bank cards in Azerbaijan up Economy 13:05
Azerbaijan releases ranking of local banks in terms of net profit Finance 13:03
Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan trade turnover for 2021 unveiled Uzbekistan 13:00
Representatives of various Russian companies aim to visit Azerbaijan in February Economy 12:54
French inflation eases less than expected in January Europe 12:53
Azerbaijani citizens can now visit Serbia without visa Economy 12:52
French financial institution provides funding for SMEs in Georgia Georgia 12:40
Uzbekistan reveals volume of retail trade turnover for 2021 Uzbekistan 12:39
Azerbaijani parliament adopts bill approving Shusha Declaration Politics 12:35
Russian gas price for Moldova to decrease from $686 to $563 in February Russia 12:34
Turkmen Khazar consortium announces tender for purchase of truck crane Tenders 12:27
UN, Azerbaijan to disclose joint action plan for 2022 soon - resident coordinator Politics 12:26
Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria to get opportunity to boost capacity Oil&Gas 12:25
Uzbekistan notes increase in car imports Uzbekistan 12:12
Iran's Yazd TPP using combined cycle power units to generate most electricity Oil&Gas 12:11
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange puts up float sheet glass for sale Business 11:48
Iran’s Shazand TPP boosts electricity generation Business 11:42
Georgia detects abnormally high markup on imported meds Georgia 11:41
Uzbekistan shares data on subway transportations for 2021 Uzbekistan 11:35
Iran shares data on shrimp exports from Bushehr Province Business 11:34
Azerbaijan starts to broadcast first radio of Turkic-speaking countries Society 11:33
Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks in cash volume terms Finance 11:31
Expanded access to Southern Gas Corridor especially consequential at this moment Oil&Gas 11:26
Germany, Denmark seek more ambition from EU on green aviation fuel Europe 11:22
Azerbaijani parliament to discuss several issues on Feb. 1 Politics 11:20
Iran eyes to commission new agricultural facilities Business 11:20
Which factors may accelerate TAP’s expansion? Oil&Gas 11:12
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange puts up liquefied petroleum gas for sale Oil&Gas 11:10
Georgia sets new anti-record for revealed COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:09
SOCAR Capital marks first coupon payment on bonds (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 10:59
Georgia’s commercial banks increase net loans issuance Georgia 10:53
TAP expansion likely to happen ahead of original schedule Oil&Gas 10:51
Iran sees increase in petrochemical production Oil&Gas 10:44
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 10:38
Iranian currency rates for February 1 Finance 10:37
Bank Respublika, EFSE sign loan agreement to support business in Azerbaijani districts Finance 10:28
Prices for goods and services in Uzbekistan up Uzbekistan 10:25
Bulgaria, Serbia to hold groundbreaking ceremony for gas interconnection Oil&Gas 10:22
Azerbaijan reveals banks issuing highest amount of soft loans Economy 10:15
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses volume of bank deposits from population Finance 09:58
All news