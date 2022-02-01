Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Trend:

Some 38,362 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on February 1, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,308 citizens, the second one - 1,420 citizens and the booster dose – 33,634.

Totally, up until now, 12,039,129 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,233,696 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,743,594 people - the second dose while 2,061,839 people – the booster dose.