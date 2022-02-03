Hungary discloses number of scholarships for Azerbaijani students
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Hungary offers 200 scholarships for Azerbaijani students, Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.
The Hungarian minister stressed that relations between the two countries are developing in the field of science and education and Hungary is pleased to implement a scholarship program for Azerbaijani students.
