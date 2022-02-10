Azerbaijani Health Ministry to open call center
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
A call center will be opened under the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, Minister Teymur Musayev said at a briefing, Trend reports.
"Appeals can be also received via the new website of the ministry. They will be immediately responded to," he added.
