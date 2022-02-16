US, Azerbaijan working to increase number of exchange programs for students – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.16

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The US and Azerbaijan trying to increase the number of exchange programs for students, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger told the local media representatives, Trend reports.

“We have over 500 Azerbaijani students studying in the US. I would love to see that 5,000. I think it is one of the best programs we have to build relationship, to lay the foundation for the next 30 years of our relationship. We strongly support expanding opportunities for people-to-people exchanges on English language instruction. I am really pleased with the cooperation we had this year with the ministry of education to build and develop dual degree programs between Azerbaijani and US universities, which increases the number of Azerbaijani students that have access to US education. When they graduate, they get degrees from both universities. I would like to double or triple our exchange programs, we’re trying to increase them as much as we can,” said the ambassador.