Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences adopts its president's resignation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19
Trend:
The Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) is holding a general meeting, Trend reports.
The meeting participants are discussing the resignation of ANAS President Ramiz Mehdiyev and the issue of transferring his powers to the Academy’s First Vice-President Arif Hashimov.
A decision has been made to adopt Mehdiyev’s resignation.
