88% of subscribers contacting the Nar call center reported the level of service as highly satisfactory

Committed to its customer-oriented strategy, Nar has provided superior customer service to its subscribers through various channels over the past year. In 2021, the Call Center 777 received more than 2.3 million inquiries, responding in an average of 30 seconds. Nar’s Call Center achieved a very high rate of 94% in resolving subscriber inquiries from the first call. 88% of subscribers referring to the Call Center praised the level of service provided.

Nar, committed to the values of customer orientation, presents exclusive dealer shops and service centers throughout the country in a new concept. The mobile operator has already adapted 26 customer service and sales points to a completely new concept, ensuring that visitors receive information and services in a modern style. For operations that require the direct participation of the person, more than 150,000 subscribers were served in the renovated service points.

To make customer services more reachable, Nar continues to improve its service channels through digital platforms, along with traditional customer service tools. Thanks to the upgrades on "Nar +", which further simplifies the operations on the account, the number of visits to the application increased by 75% compared to last year. It should be noted that the mobile operator, which is also active on social media, also responds to inquiries from its subscribers on the official Facebook, İnstagram and Twitter accounts. According to the figures, the inquiries of about 160,000 Nar subscribers was resolved on social media in 2021.