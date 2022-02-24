Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

Some 32,591 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 24, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,209 citizens, the second dose into 1,509 citizens, the third and more dose - into 27,210 citizens while the booster (third) dose after a positive test result - into 1,663.

Totally, up until now, 12,896,808 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,293,008 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,780,286 people - the second dose, 2,623,773 people - the third and more dose, and 199,741 - the booster (third) dose after a positive test result.