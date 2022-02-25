Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

Some 29,830 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 25, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,042 citizens, the second dose into 1,525 citizens, the third and more dose - into 24,771 citizens while the booster (third) dose after a positive test result - into 1,492.

Totally, up until now, 12,926,638 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,295,050 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,781,811 people - the second dose, 2,648,544 people - the third and more dose, and 201,233 - the booster (third) dose after a positive test result.