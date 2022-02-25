Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
Trend:
Some 29,830 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 25, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,042 citizens, the second dose into 1,525 citizens, the third and more dose - into 24,771 citizens while the booster (third) dose after a positive test result - into 1,492.
Totally, up until now, 12,926,638 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,295,050 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,781,811 people - the second dose, 2,648,544 people - the third and more dose, and 201,233 - the booster (third) dose after a positive test result.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Declaration on Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia aimed at reinforcing regional security - MFA
Members of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center film video address on 30th anniversary of Khojaly Genocide (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Embassy, Diaspora participating in delivery of compatriots from Ukraine to Moldova - ambassador
TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan to give additional impetus to innovations, technologies dev't in country (PHOTO)
All people must work in name of peace and tranquility to avoid such tragedies as Khojaly in future - UK ambassador
Armenia must be held legally responsible for murder of people in Khojaly - aide to Azerbaijani president
Final day of 27th Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics kicks off (PHOTO)