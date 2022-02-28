Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

Some 32 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 28, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The second dose of the vaccine was injected into 32 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 12,982,387 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,298,628 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,784,882 people - the second dose, 2,694,562 people - the third dose and the next doses. Some 204,315 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.