Several stranded Azerbaijani students manage to leave Kyiv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:

Nine Azerbaijani students have left Kyiv after being stranded in the underground parking of a residential building for several days, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

According to the committee, one more Azerbaijani student joined them, and they left the Ukrainian capital by train to a safer place.

The State Committee on Work with Diaspora is in constant contact with students, and it asks the families and friends of them not to worry.

As soon as possible, students will be sent to one of the countries bordering Ukraine and evacuated to Azerbaijan, said the Committee.

On behalf of the Azerbaijani government, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora along with the relevant state bodies continues to work on the evacuation of Azerbaijanis from Ukraine to Baku.