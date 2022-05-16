Azerbaijan's state service issues statement on false information spread on behalf of Trend News Agency and SOCAR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. False information has recently been spread on social media and various web pages, Trend reports.

Fraudsters, using the Trend News Agency's banner, offer citizens to switch to a platform where they may allegedly invest in the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) or find a job.

Trend declares that these messages are not related to the agency, have never been posted on our website or in the company's information products.

Trend urges citizens to be careful, not to succumb to the tricks of scammers and, if necessary, contact law enforcement agencies.

In this regard, the Special Communication and Information Security State Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan has circulated a statement:

"Attention! Fraudsters are advertising various 'campaigns' on fake web pages created on behalf of various media resources (Trend, APA, etc.), as well as are committing phishing attacks under the pretext of registering in investment projects using the name of SOCAR. Please be vigilant in the event of facing such fraud cases. We call for a joint fight against such cases by informing about them on the https://blacklist.gov.az".