Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Some 3,530 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 15, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 367 citizens, the second dose to 487, while the third dose and the next doses to 2,412 citizens. Some 264 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,691,178 vaccine doses were administered, 5,344,206 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,844,534 people - the second dose, 3,259,032 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 243,406 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.