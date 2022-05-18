MTK held the first place in mathematics in the country for 2 years in a row and represented Azerbaijan in the United States of America (PHOTO)

The students of the Modern Educational Complex named in Honour of Heydar Aliyev Leyla Abbasova, Mirzali Nigar and their mathematics teacher Eldaniz Huseynov were awarded the 1st place in mathematics in “Scientists of Tomorrow”- one of the most prestigious competitions in Azerbaijan this year and they are representing our country in the world-wide famous competition "Intel ISEF - International Science and Engineering" these days . Their project,” Solving Some Algebraic Problems Using Vectors”, is devoted to more practical solutions to a number of complex algebraic problems and sums.

Rafig Gasimov, a student of our complex, who was awarded the 1st place in mathematics at the 10th Republican competition "Scientists of Tomorrow" and represented Azerbaijan in the competition "Intel ISEF - International Science and Engineering" in the United States last year. He is currently studying Computer Science at the Karlsruhe Technical Institute in Germany.

It is a great achievement for our Complex to be awarded the first place in the "Scientists of Tomorrow" competition, one of the most prestigious competitions in the country for 2 years in a row and represent Azerbaijan in the United States afterwards. We wish success to all the students representing our country in international competitions held abroad.

