Azerbaijan arrests former employee of Defense Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. A former senior officer of the Department of Internal Security, Education and Scientific Research at Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Zahid Niftaliyev has been arrested, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.

The Investigation Department of the Military Prosecutor's Office initiated a criminal case against Niftaliyev under articles 178.2.1, 178.2.2, 178.2.3, 178.2.4, 32.4, and 312.2 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

He was put on the wanted list for evading investigation. On May 27, a preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen against him by a court decision.