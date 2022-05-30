Azerbaijan's Shusha replaces overhead power lines with cable ones - Trend TV

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Commissioning of the Shusha Digital Management Center owned by Azerishig OJSC solved all the problems related to city's round-the-clock power supply, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The center is of utmost importance from the viewpoint of providing Shusha with sustainable and high-quality energy. If earlier the dispatch control system in distribution networks covered only high-voltage lines, its capabilities have been expanded.

Adverse weather conditions in the mountainous Shusha had frequently triggered overhead power line accidents. Thus, the obsolete power lines are being dismantled and replaced with cable lines.

Potential emergencies are being detected through the digital control center in advance, and preventive measures are taken.

The Shusha Digital Management Center is using alternative and renewable energy sources to ensure substations with energy services in case of emergency. The center is directly linked with the country's capital.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Shusha Digital Management Center owned by Azerishig OJSC in Shusha on May 10, 2022.