Aston Martin team racers shares their expectations from Formula 1 Grand Prix in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Aston Martin team racers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll shared their expectations for the upcoming Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix [will be held on June 10-12 in Baku], Trend reports citing the press service of the Aston Martin team.

"It's great to be back in Baku again. It's been a year since I first got on the podium with the Aston Martin team at this circuit, so this is a very special race for me. It will be interesting to see how new cars adapt to the track, especially given the combination of fast and slow speeds in straight lines and tight corners," Vettel said.

His teammate Stroll added that last year's race in Baku was difficult for him, but he is ready to compete again at this track.

"The combination of long straights and tight turns requires careful preparation so it will be interesting to see how these new rules work. I'm looking forward to seeing how we can perform this time around," Stroll said.