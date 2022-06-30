Azerbaijan confirms 49 more COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Azerbaijan has detected 49 new COVID-19 cases, 25 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,273 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,368 of them have recovered, and 9,717 people have died. Currently, 188 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,057 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,964,085 tests have been conducted so far.