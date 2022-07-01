...
Health minister comments on relative increase in number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan

Society Materials 1 July 2022 13:21
Samir Ali
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. People often attend mass events in summer, and there is a relative increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev told reporters, Trend reports.

Minister noted that the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan is stable.

"There are practically no complications. The number of hospitalizations is quite low to date, the epidemiological situation is under full control. Appropriate steps will be taken if there is any significant increase in COVID-19 cases," Musayev said.

